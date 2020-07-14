Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

NYSE PM opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

