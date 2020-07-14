City Holding Co. Buys 900 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Shares of XYL opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Marathon Petroleum Corp Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.
Investment House LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of Aecom
Investment House LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc.
Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Philip Morris International Inc. Shares Sold by City Holding Co.
Investment House LLC Purchases 303 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc
