City Holding Co. Buys 900 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Shares of XYL opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

