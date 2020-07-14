Alpha Windward LLC Acquires 10,797 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1,681.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

International Paper stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

