City Holding Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $147,747,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after buying an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 314.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 330,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

