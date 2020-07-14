iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day moving average is $177.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

