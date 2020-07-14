Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Cfra cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.13.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $257.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

