Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $626,000 Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

CCI stock opened at $166.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.61. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

