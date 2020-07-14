Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 134.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $288.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $292.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.78 and its 200-day moving average is $248.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

