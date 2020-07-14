Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

