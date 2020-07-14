Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 332 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

