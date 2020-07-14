Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 119,365 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.