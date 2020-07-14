Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 275,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

