CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,533,000 after buying an additional 181,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,022,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after purchasing an additional 568,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,699,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 232,546 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,592,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 45.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,545,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 485,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,945.50 and a beta of 0.61. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

In related news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $50,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,863.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $8,646,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,847.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,149,107 shares of company stock valued at $47,442,566 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.