5,939 Shares in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,939 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

