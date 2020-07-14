CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $246,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after buying an additional 91,527 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,275 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 160,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

