Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.25.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

