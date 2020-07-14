Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AON were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in AON by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.10.

NYSE AON opened at $197.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

