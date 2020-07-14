IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,170 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $981.97 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,125.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.90.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

