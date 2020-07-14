Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

