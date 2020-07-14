Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,244 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $624,150,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,931,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $163.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.87.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

