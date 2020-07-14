Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,450,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,082,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,303,000 after purchasing an additional 161,690 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,592,000 after purchasing an additional 126,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 85,460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.68. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

