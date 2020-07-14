Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $41,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

PNC stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.