Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

