PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

