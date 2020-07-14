Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 163.74 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.