ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 90,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 374,022 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.03. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.02%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

