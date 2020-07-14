Sabal Trust CO Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $299.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.47 and its 200-day moving average is $282.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.42.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.