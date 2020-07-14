Investment House LLC Sells 9,170 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 160.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $179.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

