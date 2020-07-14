64,590 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $830,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,246 shares of company stock valued at $153,017,022 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $260.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,531.18, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

