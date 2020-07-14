MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,919,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,645,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,001,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $4,984,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 713,041 shares of company stock worth $114,040,663. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.42.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $168.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.04. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

