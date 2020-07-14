MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 74,121 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,121 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.58% of Rent-A-Center worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6,839.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

