AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

