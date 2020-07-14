Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 2,186 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 559.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,385,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 989.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,178,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In related news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.