Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 164,607 Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Iqvia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.56.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $141.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 128.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.47.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.