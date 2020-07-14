Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.