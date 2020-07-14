Veracity Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $517.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.50.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

