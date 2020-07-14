Veracity Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $517.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.92.
In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.50.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
