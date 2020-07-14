MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys Shares of 28,368 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,691,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.49, for a total transaction of $442,271.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,451,871.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,762 shares of company stock valued at $123,002,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $615.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $655.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $607.99 and a 200-day moving average of $492.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

