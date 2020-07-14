Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 4,177 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,708,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

