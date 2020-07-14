Veracity Capital LLC Invests $164,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.63.

Lam Research stock opened at $337.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

