Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 3,209 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $789,572,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

TJX opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

