Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,444 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $22,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 101.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,559,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 90.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

