Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

