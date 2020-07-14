Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.63.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $337.14 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $350.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day moving average is $284.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.