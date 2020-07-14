Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 390 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.42.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.58. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The company has a market capitalization of $664.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

