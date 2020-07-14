Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,727 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

