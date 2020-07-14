Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 967 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 117,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 148,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion and a PE ratio of -23.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. CSFB cut their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.