Sabal Trust CO Sells 914 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,834,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.