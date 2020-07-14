Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 571 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 393.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Evergy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Evergy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Evergy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 153,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

EVRG stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.