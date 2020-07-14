Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,707 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Crowdstrike worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth $4,684,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,341,637 shares of company stock valued at $944,164,706. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion and a PE ratio of -132.76.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.