MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.28% of Acuity Brands worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,784,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

